The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the state's chief secretary, commissioner-cum-secretary, higher education department and to its director on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking intervention for conducting students' union elections in colleges and universities. The notices are returnable within a week.

The petition was filed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) State Secretary Arijeet Pattanaik and National Executive Member Chandi Prasad Suar. Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, arguing on behalf of the petitioners, submitted that the cancellation of students' union elections in educational institutions has resulted in an infringement of students' fundamental rights, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Acharya also submitted that the state government's inaction in conducting the students' union elections and their cancellation for an indefinite period runs contrary to the Supreme Court of India-endorsed recommendation of the committee headed by JM Lyngdoh. "The Supreme Court, in clear and unequivocal terms, held that universities and colleges across the country must ordinarily conduct elections for the appointment of students to student representative bodies," the submission stated.

The petition has sought the court's direction to the state government to issue necessary notifications for conducting the students' union elections for academic session 2023-24 forthwith. As per the petition, the government, in a notification on August 22, 2019, directed vice-chancellors of all state universities, and principals of all government degree colleges and aided non-government colleges to cancel the students' union election for the year 2019.

The notification further stated that the decision not to conduct the elections was in the larger interest of the student community. The cancellation of the students' union elections for an indefinite period is "highly arbitrary" and "lacked reason", the PIL alleged, as per TNIE.