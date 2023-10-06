Puducherry government will now allow private players to establish medical colleges in the Union Territory. This was announced by Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Thursday, October 5, while attending an inaugural event of an expo conducted by a private medical college and the health department.

The CM said that it is important to ensure the ease of students in securing seats to pursue medical courses in Puducherry. While acknowledging the existing strong healthcare system in Puducherry, he highlighted the need for additional super-specialty services for patients in the UT, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"The government's aim is to facilitate the establishment of more medical colleges here to ensure the availability of more medical professionals. In each medical college, 2,000 to 3,000 individuals are employed," he noted, adding that if any private entrepreneur could arrange 25-acre land to start the college, the government would accord speedy permission for the same.

The CM further said that the government was actively promoting health tourism, and extended gratitude to all healthcare professionals. Highlighting the government's commitment to providing quality education, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said the government had spent Rs 450 crore so far under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Financial Assistance scheme since its inception in 2003 to provide financial assistance to students, as per TNIE.