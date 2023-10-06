Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday, October 5, announced that his government was planning to set up a Homeopathy and Ayurveda college in the state. Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, said this after inaugurating the state's first block-level public health unit at Kalyanpur Community Health Centre in Khowai district.

"We already have Dental and Nursing colleges and we plan to open Homeopathy and Ayurveda colleges as well," he said, adding, "Another medical college will be established in Ambassa," as mentioned in a report by PTI.



The new public health unit will provide emergency facilities. Saha further said, "Trauma centres are crucial, and we have opened three trauma centres in three places, with one more under construction. We plan to establish 18 block public health units initially, with Kalyanpur being the first, followed by all 59 blocks." He emphasised that the present state government consistently prioritises health and education.

He said that by strengthening medical care at the block level, "we aim to reduce the pressure on sub-divisional and state hospitals, ensuring people's well-being. He also stated, "Without good health, no one can work towards development."

Notably, on Monday, October 2, Assam Rifles, Axis Bank, and the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Outreach (NIEDO) joined hands to create the Sentinel Centre for Educational Excellence, Skilling, and Wellness in Agartala. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between them to empower Tripura's youth through education, with an aim towards greater development of the state.