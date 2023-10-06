A 19-year-old Engineering student was threatened with a sharp weapon and sexually assaulted on her way to college in Maharshtra's Nagpur. Police on Thursday, October 5, said that a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.



The complainant, who lives in a rented accommodation in the Hingna area, was walking to her college when she was allegedly targeted around 9.50 am on Wednesday, October 4. She is a second-year BTech student at a well-known Engineering college located on the outskirts of the city, the police said, as per a report by PTI.

On the way, the victim was waylaid by a man in his 30s who first threatened to kill her with an axe. He then dragged her to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her, a police official said, quoting the girl's complaint. After the man left the spot, the victim approached the police.

“The man is yet to be arrested. We are in touch with the complainant to ascertain his identity,” said Inspector Vishal Kale of Hingna police station, as per PTI.

Remarkably, two days ago, on October 4, Maharashtra police arrested a music teacher from suburban Mumbai for stalking and molesting a minor student.