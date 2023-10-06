The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, October 5, vacated a stay order on the appointment process of assistant teachers, paving the way for the recruitment of 26,000 candidates across the state. The court ordered the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to keep only 100 seats vacant.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a petition filed by one Bahadur Mahto who challenged the appointment process of assistant teachers. The plea stated that while the government provided 50 per cent reservation to para teachers in the recruitment process, Block Resource Persons and Cluster Resource Persons working in the education department were not given any reservation benefits, as per a report by PTI.

Mahato also contended that the Assistant Teachers Appointment Rules framed by the JSSC in 2023 have deprived the employees of the education department appointed on contract and are deeply prejudiced.

The government had, however, made elaborate plans for the appointment of 26,000 assistant teachers. As many as 12,888 assistant teachers were supposed to be appointed from para teachers while 13,133 posts of assistant teachers were designated to be filled up from the non-para teachers category. Appointments were to be made for assistant teachers for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII, respectively.

Earlier, on September 5, while hearing Mahato's petition, the HC had clamped a stay on the appointment process. However, on Thursday, the bench was apprised by the counsels of the state government and the commission that the stay order would delay the appointment process and candidates would be deprived of their appointment. After this, the stay was lifted, as per PTI.