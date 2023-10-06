Students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIM) Lucknow, who were a part of its International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX), have now completed their three-week-long immersive learning visit to the IÉSEG School of Management in France. The students visited three countries, France, Switzerland and Belgium under this programme.

A total of 107 students participated in the programme. "They have returned with fresh perspectives on various business topics, combining their classroom learning at IIM Lucknow with global insights gained during their experience abroad," says a press release from the institute.

"During the immersion, students engaged in a variety of activities and modules, such as Intercultural Business Management, Strategic Innovation and AI, Fintech, and International Negotiation. They not only visited companies to gain insights into real-world business environments but also participated in cultural experiences to understand European customers across three different countries. Additionally, their visit to the European Commission allowed them to witness its functioning," it adds.

This international immersion was, "aimed to provide a holistic learning experience, combining academic and practical elements while fostering cultural understanding and global networking opportunities," it says further. "Travelling across different countries gives our students a newer way to view business. Rooted in its international nature, we strive to provide our students with a rich tapestry of practical knowledge," stated Prof Garima Mittal, Chairperson of IPMX at IIM Lucknow.

Sharing her experience, Ekta Argal, a student who attended the immersion, said, "Professors not only covered the developments in Europe but also highlighted its significance and potential in India to capture value for outgoing global managers. As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. So we made the best use of our free time to explore the romantic light of Paris, the picturesque valley of Swiss suburban, and the cosmopolitan vibe of Brussels.”

Another participant, Tejas Kinger, said, "I loved the exposure to new teaching methods, such as simulation exercises, which allowed me to experientially dive deeper into new-age subjects."

Adding to this, Arun S Kishore, a fellow student, said, "Guided by distinguished professors and exposed to European teaching methodologies, we made sure to make the most of this experience by learning while we travelled, gaining a profound understanding of global management on the go.”