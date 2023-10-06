In adherence to the directions issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), the School Education Department is planning for a committee to look into play schools and nursery and primary schools that are functioning with renewing their recognition, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per official sources, on Wednesday, October 4, DEE asked Chief Education Officers to shut down schools that are functioning without the necessary approvals in Coimbatore and that the students need to be shifted to nearby schools.

"Besides, it has directed officers to monitor the play schools and nursery and primary schools to check whether they are functioning after renewing recognition or not. If schools fail to renew the recognition, officers should take steps on this matter," sources added.

A top officer from the district school education department told The New Indian Express, "We have decided to form a committee to expedite the order through the Block Educational Officer (BEO). Steps will be taken soon."

Art Teacher Welfare Association President SA Rajkumar, who learnt the number of unapproved schools in Coimbatore through an RTI petition, said that in the year 2019, there were 111 private playschools and 21 nursery and primary schools functioning without a license. He said that officers should intensify their efforts to close the unapproved schools in the district.