On October 4, Wednesday, the White Coat Ceremony of Class of 2023 students at Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (AIMSR), Hyderabad was conducted, as stated in a press statement issued by the institute. As many as 150 students were welcomed into the medical fraternity.

Dr Manohar, Director, Post Graduate Medical Education, AIMSR; Dr Surender Reddy, Principal, AIMSR and Aparna Reddy, COO, AIMSR were also part of the occasion.

Chief guest Dr PC Rath, Visiting Faculty - Interventional Cardiology, University of Rouen, France and Sr Consultant and Head of Department of Cardiology Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad; presented the white coats.

"As a medical professional, you need to dedicate your life to the constant pursuit of knowledge and patient care. The dynamics of the medical profession and education keep changing, as newer technology and Artificial Intelligence bring about a paradigm shift in the profession," the chief guest shared. He went on to add, "You not only need to work hard but should have compassion towards the patient."

Dr Manohar said in the next four years the rigorous training with a new curriculum will ensure students become thorough professionals while Aparna Reddy said the white coat ceremony symbolises the entry of a medical professional in their journey to pursue this noble profession.