Telangana will be getting the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University soon. The nod for the same was given by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, October 4, for amending the Central Universities Act for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Chaired by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet took this decision.

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University will make education more accessible to all and will also improve the quality of education in the state. The university will also be instrumental in promoting higher education and advancing knowledge.

The cabinet gave its approval for the introduction of a bill in the Parliament, namely, the Central Universities (Amendment), Bill, 2023 further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu district in the state of Telangana as provided in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014, according to a statement issued by the Union Education Ministry.

The statement also added that a provision of funds of Rs 889.07 crore would be made. The university will provide instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the state, it added.