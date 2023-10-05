Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Wednesday, October 4, that his government has appointed 1,378 security guards for senior secondary government schools. All such schools with a strength of above 500 students will have security guards.

Chairing a programme at a government school in Ludhiana, Bains said the security guards would be appointed at entry and exit points. They would be responsible for taking care of the safety of students and ensuring that they do not leave the school premises during study time without the permission of the principal, besides maintaining records of visitors, as per a report by PTI.



The minister also mentioned other measures taken by the state government to transform the education sector with state-of-the-art infrastructure in government schools. Along with security guards, nearly 2,000 campus managers are also being appointed to take care of the maintenance of the school buildings.

Additionally, the government has set aside Rs 250 crore to build boundary walls for all government schools. Funds ranging between Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000 would be issued per month on the basis of the number of students in a school for cleanliness. For the first time, funds have been allocated to schools for cleanliness, the minister stated, as per PTI.