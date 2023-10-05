Police today, Thursday, October 5, informed that a Class I student died after a chunk of concrete fell on him inside his school. The incident took place on Wednesday, October 4, at Uchpada Primary School in the Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The school falls under the Dhusuri police station limits. Police have identified the six-year-old victim as Ashit Nayak. He sustained injuries on his head, and turned unconscious after the block of concrete fell, said a school teacher, according to a report by PTI.



Following the accident, he was taken to the Asurali primary health centre. From there, he was sent to the Bhadrak district hospital, on the way to which he died, police officials said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, they added.

Notably, a day before this incident, another child also met with an accident at a school in Telangana, leading to the child’s death. It was alleged that the Upper Kindergarten (UKG) student died due to a teacher punishing him for not doing homework. However, on Tuesday (October 3), police ruled out this angle, and concluded that the five-year-old died as a result of his health issues.

The police added that they had not received any complaints from the victim student's family or from his school, as per a report by The Hindu.