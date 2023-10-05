A music teacher at a suburban Mumbai school has been arrested on charges of molesting a 13-year-old student. The 26-year-old accused had also allegedly tried to chat with the Class VII student on social media, but she resisted his move, a police official said on Wednesday, October 4.

The matter came to light after the victim informed about it to her parents, who then approached the Charkop police. In her complaint, the girl has accused the teacher of molesting as well as stalking her, as per a report by PTI.

Based on this, the accused Siddharth Singh was arrested late Tuesday (October 3) night and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-D (stalking) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police official stated that an investigation was underway.

Notably, the same day, a special court in Maharashtra's Thane sentenced an elderly man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl. Justice DS Deshmukh, pronounced the judgment while hearing cases filed under the POCSO Act.



The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the 64-year-old convict Mohammad Umar Sheikh, a hawker from Mumbra. Special public prosecutors Sandhya Mhatre and Vivek Kadu told the court that the victim and the accused lived in the same building, as per a separate report by PTI.