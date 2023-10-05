Nearly 100 students of a government-run physical education institute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were rushed to a hospital after suffering from suspected food poisoning. The affected students were brought to the government-run Jayarogya Hospital, its superintendent RKS Dhakad said on Wednesday, October 4.



The students belong to Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education. "They fell ill possibly due to food poisoning. They had eaten paneer (cottage cheese) sabji which might have resulted in food poisoning. Some of them are seriously ill, but the situation is under control," Dhakad said, as per a report by PTI.

The institute's registrar, Amit Yadav, said some students fell ill on Tuesday, October 3, and it was suspected that they suffered from viral fever. However, a medical examination found an infection and by Tuesday evening, nearly 100 students fell ill, he added.

Yadav further said that out of the total affected students, 70 students were doing well after undergoing medication, while all the students were under medical observation and none of them were serious. "The food consumed by students in the mess is being examined," he stated, as per PTI.

Notably, several food poisoning incidents have been reported across India this year, especially from the southern states.