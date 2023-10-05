A Class IX student was found hanging from an iron bar in a public park in Lukcnow's Jankipuram area. Police claimed that the boy had died by suicide.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 4. The victim was 14 years old and a student of City Montessori School, Aliganj Sector O campus, who lived in Jankipuram. According to reports, a local resident who went for a walk in the park spotted and identified the boy. He informed the boy’s father who is an assistant engineer in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), as per a report by IANS.



"The parents rushed to the park, untied their son and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Jankipuram Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Kumar Tripathi. The boy’s father then informed the police and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aliganj, Ashutosh Kumar, said that later, the post-mortem concluded hanging as the cause of death.

“The boy was found hanging from a cloth from the handle of a swing in the park. No suicide note was recovered,” said Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Pandey who is investigating the case. He added that the family has not filed any complaint.

“The parents had scolded him on Tuesday (October 3) for not performing well in the Chemistry examination,” said a source in the police department.

City Montessori School Aliganj Principal Shivani Singh expressed shock over the incident. She confirmed that half-yearly examinations are underway in the school, as per IANS.