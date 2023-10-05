Students in Kodagu, Karnataka, held a protest on October 4, Wednesday, demanding justice for Soujanya, a 17-year-old from the state who became a victim of rape and murder in October 2012. The Voice For Youth, a student union in Kodagu organised the protest in the town of Madikeri. Hundreds of students from across the district participated and shouted slogans, reported The New Indian Express.

As per news reports, Soujanya was kidnapped on the way home near Dharmasthala. She was studying in a private college. On October 10, her body was found in a forest near the Nethravathi River, which is close to her house. She was found half naked, with one of her hands tied with her dupatta to a tree. On October 11, police arrested one Santhosh Rao and claimed that he was the accused. However, carelessness on the police's part and a botched investigation were alleged by the masses. On August 29, a plea was filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking reinvestigation into the matter.

"No girl must suffer like Soujanya. Even after eleven years, the victim has not received justice and we demand a reinvestigation in the case," said Dinesh KR, one the leaders of the union. The Voice For Youth has submitted a memorandum to the Kodagu district administration and Kodagu police demanding reinvestigation of the case, as per TNIE.

Students and alumni of various colleges across Kodagu protested holding placards demanding justice for Soujanya. The girls who gathered for the protest demanded severe punishment for rape victims. "The punishment for rape crime is minimal and this has resulted in several girls falling prey to this crime. The punishment for rape convicts must be increased. We want to create awareness in this regard," shared the students.