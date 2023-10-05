Admissions to undergraduate courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) have begun, but first and second-year intermediate students who have passed the Board exams in Andhra Pradesh are yet to receive their original marks list for regular as well as instant examinations held this year. Parents and students are worried as they have to submit the marks list during admission.

The Intermediate Public Examinations commenced in the state on March 15 and concluded on April 3. Despite the subsequent release of results on April 26, students have not received the original marks list, even after six months. With this, the fate of 2.72 lakh second-year students hangs in uncertainty. The Board of Intermediate is also facing criticism over the issue, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



A total of 8.7 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams. Out of them, 3.8 lakh were first-year students, and 2.66 lakh have passed, while, 4.33 lakh were second-year students and of them, 2.72 lakh passed. Similarly, the instant exams for both first and second years were conducted from May 15 to June 2, with over 2 lakh students appearing for them. The Board of Intermediate has released these results as well.

S Narahari, State President of the Parents Association, mentioned that a fee of Rs 510 was collected by the Board from the students for appearing in the first and second-year examinations. Science group students were additionally charged Rs 200 for laboratory examinations. The Board also collected affiliation fees from nearly 2,000 private colleges in the state.

"Despite collecting such a significant amount in fees, no tender has been called for the printing of the mark memos. When we contacted the Board officials they simply said that it would take one more month," Narahari said.

"IIT, IIIT, NIT, Engineering, Medical, and Degree counselling has already been completed and the students failed to submit the original marks during college admissions," he added.

V Bhaskar, the father of a student awaiting the marks list, said concernedly, "The intermediate mark list is crucial for our children's future. My son LK Reddy has secured a seat at IIIT Allahabad and they have requested the original hard copy to be submitted by September 30. Since the Board of Intermediate Education has not released the marks memo yet, our son is facing pressure to provide the originals. This delay could significantly impact our children's prospects. While some colleges within the state may allow provisional admission without the original certificates, this might not be the case in other states."

He urgently appealed to the government to intervene and instruct the immediate release of the original marks memos by the Board of Intermediate Education, keeping in mind the well-being of lakhs of students, as per TNIE.

Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner of Intermediate Education, clarified that they have uploaded the original mark lists on DigiLocker and made them accessible. He further mentioned that all original mark memos from 2014 onwards are available on DigiLocker. He advised that colleges can download them from the online portal. Additionally, he assured students that hard copies of the mark memos would be provided within the next week, asking them not to worry.