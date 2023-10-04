Just weeks after the recognition of Visva Bharati University as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on September 17, Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, has addressed a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. In this letter, dated September 30, vice-chancellor expressed his growing concerns regarding the road passing through the Ashram in Santiniketan.

The letter has stirred reactions from various quarters, with Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya, President of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Member Association (VBUFA), issuing a strong condemnation. "We strongly condemn the Vice-Chancellor's recent letter to the Chief Minister, marked by derogatory remarks against Ashramik and citizens,” said Prof Bhattacharya.

In the letter, which was shared with EdexLive, the VC underscored the imperative need to safeguard the heritage building of VBU from potential damage and related concerns. He articulated, "I understand from the media reports that those privileging their partisan interests over Visva Bharati have formally communicated to you to not return the road that passes through the Ashram since it will adversely affect them once the plying of heavy vehicle carrying materials for building construction will be stopped."

Additionally, he raised concerns about traffic congestion resulting from parked Totos and the safety of kindergarten students attending Ananda Pathshala near the road. The vice-chancellor warned that a failure to protect these heritage properties might lead to the withdrawal of the coveted UNESCO designation. In his own words, "The UNESCO tag given to Santiniketan by the International Committee for Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) is likely to be withdrawn... if steps are not taken to protect the heritage properties lined along the road falling under Visva Bharati property, it will be a big slap not only on West Bengal under your care but also those who worked hard day and night to get this global recognition for our beloved Santiniketan.”

However, the derogatory remarks alluded to by Prof Bhattacharya appear to centre around a section against the Ashramites and student union leaders who have been requesting the PWD to retain the possession of the road. "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that those who are insisting on PWD's protection for the road will not take a second to put the entire blame on the Vice Chancellor and his team in case the UNESCO tag is withdrawn,” the VC said in the letter.

In response, Sudipta Bhattacharya, President of VBUFA, strongly criticised the VC's letter and made several key points. He stated, "Firstly, it's crucial to note that nearly all UNESCO heritage sites in India have their surrounding roads managed by respective state governments." Bhattacharya highlighted that the Ashram complex, which received UNESCO recognition, no longer falls under Visva-Bharati but Santiniketan Trust, due to the VC's refusal to join the trust. He also raised concerns about the VC's alleged attempts to hinder Santiniketan's heritage status.

Regarding the restriction on heavy vehicles, Bhattacharya alleged, “When the road was under Visva-Bharati, the VC did not restrict heavy vehicles but created hurdles for local residents from using it. The state government (PWD) later prohibited heavy vehicles after taking control, using a ’height bar’ and public hoarding to address the heavy vehicle issue. Additionally, the introduction of pollution-free totos on the road is no way contradictory to heritage.” He additionally supported the introduction of pollution-free totos, emphasising their benefits for tourists and the local economy.