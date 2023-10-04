Telangana’s Mahabubabad Government Medical College reported a ragging incident on September 21, stated a report in The New Indian Express. The incident came to light on Tuesday, October 3, when seven students cancelled their accommodation at the hostel and were going to attend the college as day scholars.

Mahabubabad Government Medical College Principal Dr J Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that the second-year MBBS students went to the first-year MBBS students' hostel rooms and interacted for 15 minutes after the seniors started ragging the juniors.

The principal also stated the ragging video reached the anti-ragging committee members in the college, and the committee members decided to punish the senior students by cancelling the accommodation in the college hostel. He further added that the anti-ragging committee's 18 members recommended that the college authorities take disciplinary action against seven MBBS second-year students.

The college authorities cancelled hostel accommodation for seven students and suggested they attend the classes as a day scholar at the college, TNIE added.

They also cautioned them not to repeat the ragging in the college. We are taking measures to prevent untoward incidents in the college, said Venkateshwarlu.

The principal further stated that first-year MBBS classes started on September 1, and students started attending the classes on September 15.

“We accommodated students in the hostels. We are taking all precautionary measures in the college,” he said.

On September 19, 2023, the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) anti-ragging committee suspended seven students for three months from the college. The anti-ragging committee also punished the students who were involved in the ragging by cancelling their accommodation at the hostel for one year.