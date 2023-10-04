Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan shared her anguish regarding the tragic death of UKG student from Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, Hemanth, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Over unfinished homework, Hemnath's teacher meted out corporal punishment to him, following which, he lost his life. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her heartfelt condolences to his family.

In a statement released by the governor, Tamilisai suggested that all schools create a learning environment for each and every one of its students that is safe, nurturing and supportive as well.

"Teaching, a revered profession, demands not only knowledge impartation but also safeguarding the well-being of the students," she said, as stated in the report by The New Indian Express.

The governor also urged all the teachers to always remember that students view teachers as inspirations and that the latters' actions must exemplify empathy and kindness.

The governor also called upon the entire teaching community to reflect on this tragedy and renew their commitment to students' welfare which is the ultimate goal.

