As the Telangana government prepares to launch its Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children on Friday, October 6, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D Ronald Rose has instructed the authorities to complete the arrangements to provide breakfast to the students studying in government schools from Friday.



The commissioner said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the breakfast scheme is being implemented in all government schools across the state, reported The New Indian Express.



He held a video conference with Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish and Zonal Commissioners on Tuesday regarding breakfast arrangements in all government schools under GHMC.



He further added that one school from each constituency should be selected and the breakfast programme should begin with the cooperation of the district education department officials, stated TNIE.



The officials have been instructed to select schools in Musheerabad, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Begumpet, Lalaguda, Bansilalpet, Bhoiguda, West Marredpally, Cantonment, Kavadiguda, Vengalarao Nagar, West Bowenpally and other areas under the GHMC limits. They were also asked to send invites to ministers, MLAs and public representatives to participate in the inaugural programme.



The breakfast scheme would be available to all students registered in government and local body schools on all working days. The scheme, also known as KCR's Dussehra gift to school children, is aimed at enhancing children's focus on their studies. This would benefit over 30 lakh students in 43,000 government schools across the state. It aims to provide nutritious food for students along with quality learning.