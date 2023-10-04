Dr G Parthasarathy Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL University informed that the students of KL Deemed University have excelled at the national and international level in campus placements. He said that four students from the Vijayawada campus and three students from the Hyderabad campus — a total of seven students — were selected for jobs with an annual salary of Rs 50.57 lakh in an international company called Nutanix.

At a media conference organised at the university's corporate office in Hyderabad today, Wednesday, October 4, the VC said that it is a joy to see that the students who are completing the final year of Computer Science Engineering and Electronics Communication Engineering in their university have qualified in the selection test conducted in Nutanix, an international company, as part of the campus selection and secured jobs with an annual salary of R 50.57 lakh.

The VC also stated that the students are bagging the best placements due to the training offered to make students proficient in coding from the first year and offering education according to industrial requirements. He said that it is good that students get jobs with the highest annual package even before they complete their studies.

KL University Placements Dean Dr A Ramakrishna said that his teachers are working with the aim of providing 100% jobs to the students. He said that the hard work of the teachers and the perseverance of the students are behind the selection of KLU students for the highest salaries in international companies.

The dean expressed that in the future, they will provide more talented students from KL University to global industrial and IT companies.

Director of Admissions Dr J Srinivasa Rao said that the main objective of KL University is to make students world-class leaders in a very friendly environment.

KL Hyderabad Campus Principal Dr Koteswara Rao said that they are providing complete technical education with skills to the students in accordance with the current competitive world.

The university officials honoured M Sujitha Lakshmi, Ranga Ushasree, M Jahnavi Lakshmi, V Shravya Chandana, Harshini, Harika, Vidyashree and their parents on this occasion who bagged jobs with the highest package.

Speaking on the occasion, the students thanked the teachers of KL University for providing them with good education as well as good jobs and ensuring their future is secure.