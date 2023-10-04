On October 3, Tuesday, the District Administration of Kota, revoked its August order which had asked coaching centres to halt conducting routine tests for students. Additionally, it listed six directives which included the point that coaching centres need to ensure there is a 21-day gap between tests for those students who have undertaken regular courses, as stated in a report by PTI.

District Collector OP Bunkar, in the order, listed a couple of directives for conducting tests which included giving students a day off after a test.

Additionally, students who have concluded the course will have a seven-day gap. Appearing for routine tests is no longer compulsory and results should be declared only after three days.

The results of these tests need to be shared with students and parents and it should not be displayed publicly, the order instructed. Post-tests, a performance evaluation session should be conducted with students. For those students who score below-average marks, counselling sessions should be conducted.

It may be recalled that the August 27 notice asked coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for those students who are preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and other such competitive exams for the next two months owing to the rising students suicide cases.