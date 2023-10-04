In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl from Punjab took her own life in Hyderabad just two days after her boyfriend's death. Her 17-year-old boyfriend, Salman, died by suicide after his parents disapproved of his proposal to marry the girl, reported the New Indian Express.

The deceased, Neha Singh, who moved to Hyderabad, Telangana a year ago, was residing in a hostel at Gowlidoddi. Neha had reportedly met Salman, a student who worked part-time, at their workplace Barista Bakery located in Golf Edge, Nanakramguda.

Just two days ago, Salman died by hanging himself at his house in Balapur on Sunday, October 1, added the report by TNIE.

Following his death, Neha struggled with depression, reports state. Unable to bear his loss, she hanged herself to death in her hostel room. Her sister, who is married and resides in the city, was informed about Neha's death.

Neha had come to Hyderabad just a month ago for college, reports added.

The Gachibowli police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway. More information is awaited.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: Tele MANAS: 14416 & Sangath: 011-41198666.