A 14-year-old student from Class IX in Hisar, Haryana, allegedly hanged himself after being bullied by two classmates, police officials informed today, Wednesday, October 4.

The student took the extreme step on Saturday, September 30, allegedly after being bullied repeatedly, reported PTI.

The victim's family has alleged that he was upset over being repeatedly bullied by two girl students, police officials said, adding that the matter had also been brought to the notice of a teacher earlier.

A case under sections 305 (abetment of suicide committed by child) and 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the City Police Station in Hisar on Monday, October 2, against the two classmates and the school teacher on a complaint filed by the boy's mother, the investigating officer said.The teenager's mother was in Jind, another city in Haryana, on the day of the incident and it was his grandfather who found his body, PTI added.

"The boy's family has filed a complaint, on the basis of which a case has been lodged. Investigations are on in the matter," local Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said.