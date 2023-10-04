Hindu right-wing activists staged a protest on Tuesday, October 3, after Hindu students were allegedly asked to perform namaz as part of an awareness programme at a private school in Gujarat. Now, the state government has also ordered a probe.

Videos of the protest from Ahmedabad showed a teacher being beaten up, reported PTI.

While issuing an apology, the accused school in Ahmedabad clarified that the intention behind organising the programme in question was only to make students aware of the practices of different religions and no student was forced to perform the Islamic prayer, while also tendering an apology.

In a video of the event, which was later removed from the school's Facebook page, a student of the primary section can be seen performing namaz. Then, four other students join him in singing 'Lab pe aati hai dua', a prayer, in the Islamic way.

Several groups like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations staged a protest on the school premises on Tuesday.

Probe ordered

"It seems that some people want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state by organising such programmes in schools. Students who took part in that programme may not be even aware of what exactly they were doing. This is not at all acceptable," said Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Praful Pansheriya.

The minister added that an investigation to find out the mentality and intention behind organising such a programme would be conducted and then appropriate action would be taken.

Meet Bhavsar, Gujarat ABVP's media coordinator said, “We came across a video which showed that Hindu students of this school were forced to perform namaz during an activity. Following our protest, the school management has tendered an apology and also given an assurance that such activities will not be conducted in the future because only Hindu students have taken admission here.”

No police case had been registered in this regard yet.

In a written apology, the school management said they will be careful next time.

School Principal Nirali Dagli said it was the tradition of the school to make students aware of different religions and religious practices ahead of festivals.

"In view of Eid, we had organised this activity for the students of standard II to give them information about the festival. We carry out such activities ahead of festivals of all religions, including Samvatsari and Ganesh Chaturthi. No student was forced to perform namaz. It was just a two-minute activity, and the students who participated had taken consent from their parents," she told reporters.