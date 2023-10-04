Three students were arrested in Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar police division after they allegedly burgled an electronic goods showroom to arrange money to pay victims of two accident cases in which they were involved, reported The New Indian Express.

The accused have been identified as Prabhu, Mounesh and Ajay, all residents of HSR Layout in Bengaluru. Two of them are BCom students while the other is a BBA student.

Police informed TNIE that two of the accused were involved in separate accidents in the HSR Layout and another area in the city. They had requested the victims not to file a police complaint and offered to settle the cases by bearing the medical expenses and vehicle repair charges.

"The students were in need of Rs 50,000 to pay the victims, but they had no money. Hence, they hatched a plot to commit theft and broke into a second-hand electronic goods showroom on New BEL Road in Sanjaynagar on Thursday, September 28. They decamped with valuables such as mobile phones, laptops and wristwatches worth Rs 50 lakh. Within two days of the case being reported, the police traced the accused and recovered the stolen valuables," the police said.

Reportedly, the main accused had some loans to clear while the other two had to pay the accident victims, the police added. A goods vehicle that was used to transport the stolen items and a bike used in the offence has been seized.