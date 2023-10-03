Nipun Bharat is a national initiative launched by the Government of India in July 2021 to ensure that every child in the country attains foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) by the end of Class III, by 2026-27. The initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places a strong emphasis on foundational learning.

FLN is the ability to read and write with comprehension, and to perform basic mathematical operations. It is the essential foundation for all future learning. Children who acquire FLN by the end of Class III are more likely to stay in school.

NIPUN Bharat Mission aims to achieve universal FLN by focusing on the following key areas:

- Early childhood education: The initiative emphasises the importance of early childhood education in laying the foundation for FLN. It supports the expansion of quality early childhood education programmes, such as Anganwadis and preschools.

- Teacher training: NIPUN Bharat Mission provides training to teachers on FLN pedagogy and assessment. The training focuses on helping teachers create a joyful and engaging learning environment for children, and to use effective teaching methods to help children develop FLN skills.

- Curriculum and learning materials: The initiative has developed a comprehensive FLN curriculum and learning materials for Classes I to III. The curriculum is based on the latest research on FLN pedagogy and is designed to help all children learn at their own pace.

- Assessment: NIPUN Bharat Mission has developed a set of diagnostic and formative assessment tools to help teachers track children's progress in FLN and provide timely support to those who are struggling.

- Community engagement: The initiative recognises the important role that parents and communities play in children's learning. It works to engage parents and communities in supporting children's FLN development.

NIPUN Bharat Mission is a nationwide initiative that is being implemented by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with state and union territory governments. The initiative has received widespread support from various stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and community members.

Impact of Nipun Bharat

NIPUN Bharat Mission is a relatively new initiative, but it has already begun to make a positive impact. In the first year of implementation, the initiative reached over 200 million children and has trained over two million teachers.

A study conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in 2022 found that there was a significant improvement in children's FLN skills after the implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission. The study found that the percentage of children who could read and write with comprehension at the end of Class III increased from 52 per cent in 2021 to 65 per cent in 2022. The percentage of children who could perform basic mathematical operations at the end of Class III also increased from 48 per cent in 2021 to 60 per cent in 2022.

The results of the study suggest that NIPUN Bharat Mission is on track to achieve its goal of universal FLN by 2026-27. If successful, NIPUN Bharat Mission will have a transformative impact on the education system in India and help to ensure that all children have the foundation they need to succeed in school and in life.

Challenges and opportunities

There are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in order to achieve the goals of NIPUN Bharat Mission. One challenge is the lack of quality early childhood education programmes in many parts of the country. Another challenge is the shortage of trained teachers. Additionally, there is a need to improve the infrastructure and facilities in many schools.

Despite the challenges, there are also a number of opportunities to accelerate the implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission. One opportunity is the use of technology, which can be used to provide teachers with training, to develop and deliver learning materials, and to assess children's progress.

