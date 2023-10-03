Balasubramanian Senthilkumaran, a senior professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been awarded the prestigious JC Bose Fellowship of Science and Engineering Research Board (2023), Government of India.

The fellowship is given in recognition of the outstanding performance of Senthilkumaran in the research area of Fish Molecular Endocrinology and Reproductive Biology.

Announcing this, the university said in a press release, "Prof Senthilkumaran had made significant and innovative contributions in understanding the sex differentiation as well as gonadal development at various stages of the life cycle of bony fishes. He is a pioneer in developing novel transient gene silencing in fish to understand their gene function."

The JC Bose Fellow will receive a fellowship amount of Rs 25,000/- per month and a research grant of Rs 15 lakh per annum and this is provided for a period of five years.

About the recipient

The press release by the UoH added that Prof B Senthilkumaran has received the DBT-TATA Innovation Fellowship (2014-19) from the Government of India earlier for his excellent research contributions in aquaculture and biotechnology. His work was recognised and honored by four major science academies, namely, the Indian National Science Academy, the Indian Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Moreover, he also received a Global Ambassador Fellowship from the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada in 2021.

Senthilkumaran has received several awards from the governments of Japan and Malaysia as well as the European Union. He also trained several post-doctoral research fellows. He received a number of fellowships from Japan and Canada, in recognition of his work in fish biology.