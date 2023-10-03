Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore to help government school students, studying engineering under the 7.5% quota, pursuing postgraduate education courses.

The chief minister was speaking at an event, on Monday, October 2, organised in Chennai to honour nine ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists from Tamil Nadu who contributed in various capacities to key missions of the space organisation, reported The New Indian Express.

Stalin added that the corpus fund is an attempt to build scientific temperament among engineering students. It has been introduced with the hope that many more students from the state will shine like the nine scientists honoured on Monday, October 2.

A committee comprising scientists will select the nine students eligible for the scholarship that will cover all expenses including tuition and hostel, he added.

More initiatives

The chief minister also announced Rs 25 lakh for each of the nine scientists — ISRO Chief K Sivan; former ISRO Scientist Mylswamy Annadurai, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) Director V Narayanan; Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre A Rajarajan; Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel; UR Rao Satellite Centre Director M Sankaran; Chandrayaan-2 Project Director M Vanitha and Project Director of Aditya-L1 Mission Nigar Shaji and Director of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, J Asir Packiaraj.

Six of these nine scientists had studied at government schools, added TNIE.

Speaking at the event, Veeramuthuvel said he was a student of a government school and that it is not important as to which school you go to, but it is important to understand what you are learning. "Engage in small projects as you are learning, apply new techniques and be innovative," he said.

He also advised students to hone their skills in the field they are interested in develop the capability of working in teams and understand that education is a life-long process.

The event was arranged in such a way that it could be viewed by 58 lakh students through video conference.

