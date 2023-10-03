On October 2, 2023, the world celebrated the 154th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. It is on the same occasion that in Karnataka, Minister for Primary Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, KH Muniyappa, launched a model school at Devanahalli Taluk in Rural Bengaluru, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

It may be noted that this school has been constructed with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds given to the education department of Karnataka.

Muniyappa, who is also Devanahalli taluk MLA, said, "To prevent migration of people from rural areas to urban areas, it is important to empower the educational institutes at the panchayat level, and improve the overall quality of education."

The minister added, "For this to happen schools in every village should be identified as model schools and funded by private companies through CSR initiatives."

Public-private partnerships for such educational institutions help in providing infrastructure like computer and science labs, libraries and Anganwadis. The programme also aims to offer vocational training to teachers.

Similarly, such model schools will be constructed in other villages under the district in-charge ministers, district commissioners, and 15 private companies will be onboarded to make CSR contributions for model schools.