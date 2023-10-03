The GR Medical College in Mangaluru, Karnataka, started in 2021 and students who were admitted as the first batch state that the college lacks all imaginable basic facilities. After seven months of functioning, an inspection was carried out by the National Medical Commission (NMC) resulting in a notice received by Karnataka's Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to cancel the college's license. While the college management is fighting a legal battle against this notice to continue functioning, students continue to suffer.

The college now has 150 MBBS students. Those concerned with the matter informed EdexLive that the first batch was admitted before the NMC visit, however, after its notice to the DME, a second batch was taken in illegally without intimation to the DME or the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), which is the affiliating authority. The second batch does not even have a registration number.

Court proceedings

During the ongoing case between the petitioner college and the state at the Karnataka High Court, the students of the second batch, frustrated over the lack of facilities in the college, approached the court separately seeking relocation to other colleges. The court heard their problems and ordered the DME to identify vacant seats in other colleges that could be assigned to the students. In consultation with the DME, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) held a re-counselling and now the students have been reallocated.

"But this move is slightly problematic," points out Lokesh Ram, a student activist from Bangalore University, who has been actively involved in the matter. He is concerned that since the HC has yet to pronounce a verdict on the matter, re-allocating students without the court's permission is not advisable. "I do not want the students to face any problems later, in case the court allows GR Medical College to function, or presents some other solution," he says. Lokesh has written to the KEA, DME, Karnataka Chief Secretary and the NMC about his concerns.

Students' woes

Nonetheless, the students from the second batch have had their wish fulfilled. But the first batch (2021-22) still struggles for basic facilities daily. A student from this batch, requesting anonymity, alleges, "To start with, there is no proper infrastructure here. The classrooms are congested and suffocating, with no mic or projector facilities." Lokesh adds that the college doesn't have its own building either. "Engineering and Medical colleges are functioning from the same building," he informs.

The students also do not get to have proper classes or practicals. "There are hardly any lecturers available in the college at any time. We just go, sit in the class, and return," the student claims, adding that lecturers are only brought into the building at the time of inspections. She also alleges that the hospital doesn't receive many patients for treatment and is in the habit of receiving fake patients. Lokesh further claims that the college lacks proper equipment for practicals and students only find simple tools like BP checking machines at their disposal.

"The college refuses to tie up with other colleges for running practical classes. There are no proper exams. The situation here is completely pathetic. If we complete our degree from this college, not only me but all the students, can never become good doctors. It will be a loss to society," the student concludes emotionally.

Hostel nightmares

The situation at the college hostel is allegedly problematic as well. "We have found rats in our sambar and worms in the rice," the student alleges, adding that a robbery had also taken place inside their hostel recently, but when they raised their voice, they were told that such incidents were common. "With its callous attitude, the management is risking the lives of 81 girls at the hostel," she states.

Threats in the mix too?

She also claims that the students have protested against these issues several times, but the management remains deaf to their concerns. Instead, they are threatened with dire consequences if they speak out. "The authorities say that they would fail us in the internal exams, not give us enough attendance to make us eligible to sit for the final exams, block our roll numbers, and spoil our futures," the student claims, adding that these threats are also doled out to parents who complain to the authorities about the pitiful facilities at the college.

Even finance is proving to be a burden on the students and parents. The college has imposed arbitrary fines on students, amounting up to Rs 10,000, without specifying a proper reason, claims a student. They are also not provided with receipts for deposited tuition and other fees. "When we ask for a receipt, the authorities say it is against the college's rules to provide it. Now, I have taken an education loan and I need the receipts to show the bank. But still, they refuse," the girl alleges.

She further states that an MBBS degree is no joke, and students work extremely hard to earn a medical college seat. She has given three years' preparation, while she knows people who have given four to five years for a seat. "So, we don't deserve such conditions. We need to maintain the sanctity of the degree," she reiterates, adding that they entered GR Medical College without being aware of its infrastructural condition. "Any new college will have its problems. But two years have passed, and that is a long time for all the shortcomings to be addressed," the student says.

She informs that the first batch students are planning to follow in the footsteps of the second batch and file a petition in the Karnataka High Court for reallocation on Thursday, October 5.