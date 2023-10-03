As part of a new initiative by Kudumbashree poverty eradication and women empowerment mission of Kerala, as many as 46 lakh Kudumbashree women, even those in their seventies, came back to school as 'students', reported ANI.

Kudumbashree has unveiled the 'Thirike Schoolil' (Back to School) campaign, marking the largest training programme in its history. The campaign was inaugurated by MB Rajesh, Minister of the Local Self Government Department, Government of Kerala, at KB Menon Memorial Higher Secondary School in Thrithala, Palakkad, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, read an official statement.

The campaign will bring 46 lakh Kudumbashree members back to classrooms on holidays until 10 December 2023. The campaign is launched with the aim of strengthening the three-tier structure of Kudumbashree and for equipping the women to take up novel ventures in tune with the changing times.

On the inaugural day alone, approximately four lakh Neighbourhood Groups (NHG) members actively participated across the state.

As part of the campaign being conducted in collaboration with the General Education Department, the NHG members are coming to the schools under the respective CDSs during available holidays from October 1 to December 10, 2023, to gain knowledge on various subjects, added ANI.



How will it work?

Over 2,000 schools in the state have been sanctioned for the campaign.

The campaign activities have been designed in a way that is reminiscent of the school days, with classes running from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. The Assembly is from 9.30 am to 9.45 am. Kudumbashree's Mudra Geetham (Anthem) will be sung during the Assembly.

As per ANI, the lesson topics include Organisational Strength Experience Lessons, Vibrancy of NHG is in Mathematics, Community-Life Security Our Happiness, Livelihood-Ideas Projects and Digital Age.

Moreover, there will be a 10-member team of Resource Persons in each district which includes two Kudumbashree Training team members, two Auxiliary Group members, two Micro Enterprise Consultants, District Programme Manager in charge of Organizational Strengthening, Assistant District Mission Coordinator and 2 Gender team members. There are Resource Persons in the Block level as well as in the CDS level.