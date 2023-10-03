The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has decided to set up a committee to look into the repeated incidents of 'anti-national' slogans being raised on campus, an official told PTI on Monday, October 2.

The statement comes a day after pictures of slogans like "Indian-Occupied Kashmir", "Free Kashmir" and "Bhagwa Jalega" were found scribbled on the School of Languages building wall. These went viral on social media.

The walls have now been repainted by the administration, PTI reported.

JNU Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti said, "We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer and based on its suggestions, steps will be taken to deal with the issue."

He added that the university has planned to constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of "anti-national" slogans on its campus.

Similar incidents at JNU

In December last year, casteist slurs and hateful slogans such as "Brahmins Leave The Campus" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge", were found scribbled on the walls of the university's School of International Studies.

Earlier in November 2019, a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus was defaced with objectionable messages.

On several other occasions as well, protesting students painted the walls of the vice-chancellor's office over a fee hike issue and "anti-India" slogans were raised inside the campus which stirred controversy, PTI added.

The student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also recently wrote to the university administration, demanding action against the chief security officer for failing to prevent such incidents.