While speaking at an event at the after care home in the Nirmal Chhaya complex, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi said girls in after care homes are being given respect and equal opportunities by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.



The minister, on Sunday, October 1, awarded medals to girls for excellence in academics, sports and various activities and felicitated girls who graduated from the Nirmal Chhaya after care home, reported PTI.



She also handed over job appointment letters to six girls.



Atishi said girls in the Delhi government's after care homes may not have received enough from life but they have been provided with respect and equal opportunities by the Kejriwal government.



"The Kejriwal government is providing excellent opportunities to girls to progress in care homes, like we would do for our own children. Through education and skill training, we are empowering these girls in every way so that they can make a new beginning and achieve unbridled success, leaving behind their dark past," PTI quoted her saying.



In the Delhi government’s after care homes, the girls who have been victims of abuse, human trafficking, and prostitution are provided with safe accommodation along with essential skills to become self-reliant. The government provides formal education along with skill education in various sectors such as nursing, retail, textile design, cosmetics, and more.