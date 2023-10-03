Food has long been intertwined with India's caste system, with specific dietary preferences associated with different castes and historically, the idea of "pure" and "impure" foods has played a role in caste-based discrimination. The choice between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food often reflects cultural and religious affiliations, further complicating the matter.

In a development that took place on September 27, the mess council of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly sent an email to students residing in hostels informing them that six tables would be reserved only for those who eat vegetarian food. The intent behind this decision, as articulated in the email, is to ensure a comfortable dining experience for all.

The email states, “The mess is for all and everyone's comfortable dining is our responsibility. There is no doubt that there are some people who can't resist the view and smell of nonveg food during their dining, this may create health issues as well. Hence, this is necessary to designate 6 tables where only veg food will be taken by anyone. Our primary goal is to ensure that every resident enjoys a comfortable and pleasant dining experience.”

Manifestation of caste apartheid

However, this decision has sparked controversy and criticism. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student group at IIT Bombay, condemned the email, viewing it as a violation of Article 17 (Abolition of Untouchability) and Article 21 (Right to life with dignity). They argue that labelling "sight and smell of meat" as "unbearable" and associating it with health issues is a manifestation of caste apartheid.

The APPSC further contends that such a move seeks to dehumanise students by stigmatising their food habits as contaminated and disgusting. This development at IIT Bombay underscores the ongoing debate surrounding food, caste, and inclusivity in India, highlighting the complexities and tensions inherent in addressing these issues.

To recall, this controversy surrounding dining segregation at IIT Bombay has its roots in a previous incident.

Let's take a step back

A few months ago, posters with the message "vegetarians only are allowed to sit here" had sparked a debate on food-based discrimination within the institute. IIT had dissociated itself with the posters calling it unauthorised after student protests against it.

However, last week the IIT allegedly designated certain tables in the mess exclusively for vegetarians. Further, the controversy deepened as the institute allegedly imposed heavy fines of Rs 10,000 on a student who protested against the new rule through "individual civil disobedience" by bringing non-vegetarian food into the vegetarian-only spaces.

“Instead of trying for a dialogue, the institute imposed this fine on the students who stood against the food segregation policy by an act of individual civil disobedience,” said an APPSC member, who spoke with EdexLive on the condition of anonymity.

Denouncing the punitive measure, APPSC IITB also wrote on X (formerly Twitter) ,“This action of the admin is similar to a Khap Panchayat acting to uphold untouchability in modern times.”

The severity of the fine raised concerns about the proportionality of the punishment and was seen by some as an attempt to stifle dissent and discourage further protests.

In response to the APPSC's Twitter post, one user questioned whether these engineering students, who may eventually study in US universities, would seek segregated eating spaces there as well. The APPSC also questions why vegetarians at IIT Bombay, who may travel on flights or go abroad, don't impose such restrictions elsewhere.

Former UGC Chairman says...

APPSC also shared a video clip of former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof Sukhdeo Thorat, from last year, where he emphasised that institutions should not formulate policies for segregated eating spaces.

In the video clip, Prof Thorat is heard as stating, “Individuals can have their preferences, but institutions as a matter of policy cannot have a separate table for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, that is provoking…that is allowing segregation on the basis of vegetarianism.”.

Rise in student suicides from certain communities

IITs have already been under scrutiny following several tragic incidents involving the death of Dalit students on campus this year, starting with the death of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki in February which had reignited the discussions on institutionalised caste-based discrimination in elite institutions.

However, amidst these concerns, IIT Kanpur had organised a talk titled 'Harvard vs IITs - Will social sciences control the hard sciences in India?' sparking public indignation and disgust. The talk invited speakers to discuss their book 'Snakes in the Ganga', which highlighted the alleged privilege of Brahmins and the oppression of Dalits and minorities within IITs. This event's timing, just weeks after the tragic death of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay, was seen as insensitive and callous.

When it comes to the food segregation issue, APPSC informs EdexLive that separate tables for vegetarians was always an unspoken and unofficial rule on campus. The official policy, in their view, only exacerbates this hierarchy, reinforcing the perception that vegetarians are superior and in need of protection.

“The institute just gave them more power to harass meat eaters. They are just reinforcing the hierarchy that vegetarians are superior and hence, need to be kept safe,” the student alleges.

Broader trend?

When it comes to something as intimate as eating, the introduction of vegetarian-only spaces within an educational institution like IIT Bombay is seen by some as a symbolic representation of a broader trend of caste-based discrimination and the imposition of food preferences. This policy, therefore, begs the question of whether such segregation perpetuates caste divisions or genuinely respects dietary preferences.

From the perspective of the APPSC, this move is viewed as an attempt to gatekeep the institute, reserving it for higher-class individuals.“This makes life on campus more difficult for Dalits and marginalised students, potentially discouraging their enrollment,” they argue, adding, “This policy is rooted in the concepts of purity and impurity, maintaining a hierarchy.”

On the other hand, supporters of the IITs' move argue in favour of meritocracy, but Dalit rights activists emphasise the complexity of the issue. They call for an acknowledgement of the generations of discrimination that have persisted in the country.

The APPSC has previously highlighted the misconception around meritocracy, stating, “It is convenient for them to ignore the historical and social capital they possess, as they would then have to relinquish the arrogance that they are successful solely due to their exceptional talent and intellect, rather than their privilege and capital.”

Beyond vegetarianism

Dr Sylvia Karpagam is a public health doctor and researcher and provides a deeper perspective on the controversy surrounding the segregation of dining spaces at IIT Bombay. She challenges the idea of India as a "vegetarian nation" and emphasises that the issue goes beyond merely allowing "poor vegetarians" to eat in peace. “There are larger implications and a broader context of the constant promotion of vegetarianism in India, which reinforces the perceived superiority of those who consume vegetarian food.”

Drawing a parallel, she likens the situation to eating meat on a train, suggesting that if vegetarians were to follow a similar logic, they might request separate compartments. “This is the institutionalisation of segregation,” she asserts, adding that this would also change the quality of services and treatment certain sections of individuals get.

Dr Karpagam highlights an anecdote from a government school where the majority of non-vegetarian students were asked why they didn't demand non-vegetarian food. The students responded that it wouldn't be fair to vegetarians who might be uncomfortable. “They have these ideas so ingrained in them that they are ready to compromise on their eating habits and nutrition,” she adds.

What is happening at IIT Bombay, she opines, reflects an ingrained intolerance and disgust toward non-vegetarian food, which she dubs the "Exaggerated vegetarian fragility symptom". She believes this intolerance contributes to larger societal problems, including the persecution of meat eaters and the justification of acts like lynching.

“This prejudice against different eating habits is deeply rooted and perpetuates unscientific notions, furthering caste prejudice. It can also lead individuals to develop a superiority complex and distance themselves from their own culture,” says Dr Karpagam, expressing concern.

To address these issues, Dr Karpagam advocates for normalising different food habits and emphasising the importance of nutrition and balanced diets. She suggests that health education, which currently often promotes vegetarian food exclusively, should broaden its perspective to include non-vegetarian options, promoting understanding and inclusivity.