The Assam government has decided to reserve 5 per cent seats in medical and engineering colleges for those students who have studied in state-run schools, as per a report by IANS.



The Assam cabinet took this decision in a cabinet meeting held on Monday night, October 2. To avail the benefit, the students have to study from Class VII to XII in the government schools.



According to an official statement by the state government, if any student studies in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools in Assam, he or she cannot avail of the facility. The students must study in schools that are affiliated with state boards.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the reservation will encourage the students to return to the state government schools, added IANS.



Apart from this, the state government has more initiatives in the pipeline for state Board students, announced the chief minister.



The state cabinet also decided that the girl students who have secured more than 60 per cent marks and the boys who have scored 75 per cent marks in the Class XII Board examination will receive scooters this year, he said.



The students will receive the scooters in November this year, said the chief minister.