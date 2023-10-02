A first-year college student pursuing Bachelor in Arts (BA) was abducted and gang raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday afternoon, September 30, as the girl was returning to her home in a village under the jurisdiction of the Madanpur police station after attending college in Barhaj, reported IANS.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered for the relevant offences based on the complaint of her mother, but no arrests have been made yet.

Circle Officer Barhaj, Anshuman Srivastava, stated that the case was currently under investigation.

The police have obtained CCTV footage from nearby areas and are working on identifying the suspects, added IANS.

Srivastava mentioned that the medical report of the victim was still pending to confirm the gang rape.

Police teams have been assembled to investigate the case, and a female constable was deputed to record the victim’s statement.

What happened?

The police have informed that three young men were waiting for the victim’s return at a location where they attacked her from behind, dragging her to a secluded area. The girl was raped and left unconscious.

Later in the evening, when the victim regained consciousness, she managed to reach her house and recounted the harrowing experience to her mother, who then admitted her to Devraha Baba Medical College.