Students applying for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) 2023 in Karnataka are upset with the Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) for overlooking loopholes that individuals have found with their applications, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Student-led organisations have asked KEA to hold back the result announcement of PGET -2023 (Post Graduate Entrance Test) Round 2 results as it is coinciding with All India NEET PG Round 3 seat allotments and requested the authority to postpone it till October 6.

The aspiring NEET 2023 candidates have alleged that many students have applied for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) as well as KEA rounds for PGET. This is cause for concern as students who will secure a seat in both MCC or KEA rounds will have to leave one seat vacant. In case the individual chooses to go with all India NEET PG Round 3, the seat he or she has secured with KEA will be vacant.

Since KEA has only two rounds for medical seat allotment, students will have to settle for the one they receive in round 2 – scheduled for this week, depriving them of opportunities to get into good medical colleges despite the vacancies and merit.

The vacant seats after round 2 will be available for the mop-up round (a mop-up round is available when the counselling is over and all the seats are put out for closing). Since students have to confirm seats in KEA Round 2 or will be removed from the entire process many will have to settle for colleges they would not want.

To avoid these loopholes in the system students have demanded KEA to hold Round-2 results until October 6 as it is the last day for MCC seat allotment students to report to colleges. This will allow vacancies to filter out leaving many students to secure better colleges. Students also demanded the education authority to introduce Round 3 for PGET before the mop-up round similar to all India NEET PG.

Kerala and Maharashtra had specified in their circulars that students applying for NEET-23 through MCC will not be allowed to sit for the state seat allotments, while Karnataka does not have the same rule.

Speaking to The New Indian Express a student said, “Ten of us met the Executive Director of KEA on Saturday, she assured us that the current situation will be considered but we have very little hope. I want to get a better medical college but many are taking advantage of the situation.”

Given the magnitude of the problem, students also plan to approach Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education on Monday to resolve the issue.