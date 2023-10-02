A school teacher was booked in Bihar's Gaya district for allegedly molesting a student, police informed today, Monday, October 2.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gulshan Kumar, the accused has been identified as Subhash Manjhi.

"The molestation incident that took place on September 30 came to light after the minor girl's uncle lodged an FIR at the Paraiya police station in Gaya," the official told ANI.

As per the report by ANI, the student, a resident of a village in the Paraiya police station area, had gone to school on Saturday, September 30, like every other day.

During lunch, the school teacher took the minor girl to the rooftop of the school and molested her.

The student somehow managed to escape from the accused teacher and ran back to her classroom, stated the official.

An FIR was lodged by the uncle of the victim, after which the police took immediate action and arrested the accused teacher.

The police further informed that a case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.

Another incident

In another similar incident, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting a student on the Garib Rath Express Train, en route to Bihar's Saharsa on Friday, September 29, police said.

The accused was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to police, the student was travelling with her friend on the train. The accused, who works as a sweeper on the Garib Rath Express, asked for her phone number and also touched the girl inappropriately, police added.

Muzaffarpur Railway Station was informed and the accused was arrested at the Muzaffarpur junction and taken to the police station for further investigation, added ANI.