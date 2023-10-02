A 20-year-old medical student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city on September 30, reported PTI.



The reason behind the extreme step is not yet known, an official said.



The deceased has been identified as Aruna Awase, a second-year MBBS student of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College. She allegedly hanged herself from a fan in her hostel room on Saturday evening, September 30, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashutosh Singh said.



The incident took place when her roommate was away in a library, the official said. When her roommate returned, she heard loud music from the room and tried to open the door, he said. After not receiving any response, she informed the hostel warden, who broke open the door and found the student hanging.



As of now, no reason behind the extreme step is known as no suicide note has been found, PTI added.



The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday, October 1, the official said, adding a probe is on into the incident.



If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: Tele MANAS: 14416 & Sangath: 011-41198666.