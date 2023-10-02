The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) Karnataka wing has appealed to the Minister of Medical Education of Karnataka, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil to resolve the ‘National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate crisis’ in the state.



The student group highlighted that as the NEET-PG counselling process conducted by the Centre for admission to PG medical colleges overlaps with NEET-PG counselling conducted by the state government hence, students have become anxious about the situation.



Today, Monday morning, October 2, delegates from AIDSO Karnataka approached Karnatak’s Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil urging him to resolve this issue. State Vice-President of AIDSO, Hanamantu HS, who led the delegation, requested that state counselling should be conducted after the allotment of central seats or another round (third round) of counselling should be conducted after the current state counselling.



The minister has assured the delegation that the issue would be looked into and resolved before the third round of state counselling. Another state vice-president of the organisation, Sneha Kattimani, and other delegates were present on the occasion, informed AIDSO.



The counselling for the allotment of PG medical seats in Karnataka is being done by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates are encouraged to check the official KEA website for further details and updates regarding the counselling process.