The Madras High Court has imposed a set of unusual conditions for granting anticipatory bail to students who were booked for rioting at Montfort Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Yercaud, Salem district.

These include conditions like writing down notes from Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography, schemes of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and the dreams of former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

While granting anticipatory bail, Justice RMT Teekaa Raman on Friday, September 29, imposed conditions of cleaning the classroom (not less than four classrooms by each student) and keeping the black board clean, including, table, bench and floor for a week, reported The New Indian Express.

The students were also directed to spend time in the school library to prepare notes in writing on principles from Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography, My Story of Experiments With the Truth. They need to write four pages from the book. The judge also directed them to write notes on educational schemes introduced by Kamaraj and the dreams and visions of Kalam.

The notes need to be handed over to the school principal who has been made responsible for hosting the notes on the school's website for a year. He was asked to ensure the students do not copy-paste anything.

TNIE also added that the students have been directed to deposit Rs 2,000 each to the school.

The four students were involved in rioting after a quarrel broke out between students of Class X and Class XII over singing a song at a recent retreat ceremony held on the premises.

