On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) inaugurated a newly-renovated Khadi India outlet at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus in an endeavour to introduce Khadi to young people.

As per a report by IANS, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC launched the outlet in the IIT Delhi shopping complex. Kumar said that Prime Minister Modi had emphasised the role of khadi in his address at the G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam on September 26.

He said that Modi asked the youth of India to show their power by being ‘vocal for local’ and by wearing the ‘Made in India’ fabric of the nation's khadi as the preferred fabric for fashion. He urged them to encourage swadeshi goods and help India become Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Kumar also urged the students to wear khadi to college and said that the launch of a Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan at the IIT Delhi campus was a step towards making youthful khadi designs accessible to students at their doorstep.

KVIC also unveiled the new collection of apparel that has been designed by the Centre of Excellence for Khadi in collaboration with Khadi Institutions, added IANS.

He said the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises would support the KVIC in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) with the intention of reaching out to young audiences and the global market.

The centre has been set up as a hub and spokes model, with Delhi as a hub and Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Kolkata and Shillong as spokes.

Khadi institutions have been guided by the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) team to carry out quality and standardised production of nine styles of apparel for retail through the IIT outlet. This outlet will be the first to initiate the wave of presenting khadi in a new narrative, the official added.