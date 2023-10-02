The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar led a massive number of students, faculty and staff in the Cleanliness Drive on Sunday, October 1.

Inspired by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Cleanliness Drive was taken up as a part of the Government of India’s initiative titled Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The vice-chancellor led the students in cleaning the main road opposite the university’s main entrance towards the Model High School in Seethaphalmandi area for an hour.

Enthusiastic students, staff and teachers collected heaps of trash and other garbage material and cleared the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suresh Kumar stated that organising the Swachhata Diwas is in the true spirit of Swachhata Hi Seva ideal as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, who also said that ‘Cleanliness is next only to Godliness’.

The vice-chancellor exhorted the students, faculty, and non-teaching staff to imbibe the spirit of Swachhata and practice it on a daily basis in our lives. He appreciated the students, faculty, and non-teaching staff for their active participation in the Cleanliness Drive taken up as part of the Swachhata Diwas.

Senior academic administrators joined the vice-chancellor, students, and staff in the cleaning activity.