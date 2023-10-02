Five people, including four children between ages 2 and 8, were injured on Saturday, September 30, when a fire broke out in Bengaluru's Belathur area during a birthday party. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm when some helium balloons burst after coming in contact with electric wires, reported The New Indian Express.

The injured are Vijay Aditya Kumar, an HAL employee, his daughter Sohila (3), son Dhyan Chand (7), their neighbours Ishan (2) and Sanjay (8).

Police suspect that the balloons were filled with hydrogen and not helium since the latter is a non-inflammable gas, the TNIE report added. The balloons were placed on the staircase where they came in contact with an electric wire and burst into flames

Vijay's house was being decorated with helium balloons for his daughter's birthday. While the balloons were being shifted to the terrace of the house, they came in contact with an electric wire, triggering a blast, informed police.

The neighbours rushed the injured to Victoria Hospital. All five victims have sustained burn injuries to the face and hands. However, the police have informed that all are in a stable condition now.

A case has been registered with the Kadugodi police station in Bengaluru. Further information is awaited.