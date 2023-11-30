A government school teacher was arrested by the Tamil Nadu district police on Wednesday, November 29 for sexually assaulting female students in Vikravandi. The 32-year-old school teacher, who has been identified as J Karunakaran, was teaching for the past seven years in the school and has allegedly been accused of abusing 13 children, after a complaint was registered with the child protection officials during an inspection held on Tuesday, November 28, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



Detailed inquiry held

As per the official sources, a complaint was registered against the accused with the District Child Protection Office (DCPO) in Villupuram on Monday, November 27. An inspection preceded the incident and an awareness session was held on good touch and bad touch at the government school in Vikravandi.



Following the session, 13 girl students from Class IV and V had alleged sexual harassment by Karunakaran in the last four months, as per The New Indian Express.



A thorough probe was held with Karunakaran, the headmaster, other teachers, and the students, after which, the DCPO officials filed a complaint against the perpetrator at Vikravandi police station.



The suspect was booked under sections 342, 354 A, and 506 of IPC( pertaining to punishment for wrongful confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation), sections 9 (f), (m), (l)(sexual assault more than once or repeatedly on children aged below 12) and section 10 (punishment of aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act.



The accused was then sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, November 29.