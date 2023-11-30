The reappointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University was dismissed by the Supreme Court today, Thursday, November 30, according to an IANS report. The court also stated that the process of appointment suffered due to an "unwanted interference" by the state government.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra set aside the decision passed by the Kerala High Court in February 2022 which held that Dr Raveendran's re-appointment "was made in accordance with law."



The notification of appointment issued by the Chancellor said that only the Chancellor could appoint the Vice-Chancellor and not even the Pro-Chancellor could intervene, and interference of any other authority would be deemed illegal.



Ravindran's response

As per PTI reports, the former vice-chancellor of Kannur University declared that he had accepted the terms of the court and added that his resignation, in light of the order, had become irrelevant.



On the circumstances surrounding his re-appointment, Ravindran clarified that the process was set in motion without him seeking an extension and "appeared to be free from errors", and said that many vice-chancellors in the country have had similar reappointments.



Ravindran will now be instated as the permanent professor of History at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi.