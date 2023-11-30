Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023 (SNAP 2023), one of the most popular all-India level entrance test for aspirants seeking admission to the MBA programme of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), recorded a significant 25% increase in the number of test takers as compared to last year, with more than one lakh registrations and over 1.42 lakh test takers.

The upward trajectory of SNAP numbers over the years is testimony to the popularity of the MBA programme that Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers, stated a press release from the institute.



Sharing this achievement, Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) says, “This year's SNAP registrations have transcended all previous records, marking a groundbreaking milestone. The surge in applications reveals an extraordinary increase in test takers, setting an unparalleled record in the history of SNAP.”

SNAP 2023 registrations closed on November 23, 2023.

In the next step, candidates who have registered (and paid) for the exam will be able to download their Admit Cards on December 4, 2023 (Monday) for SNAP Test 1 and December 9, 2023 (Saturday) for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03 from the official website, www.snaptest.org/.

SNAP 2023 will be held on three preferred dates as chosen by the candidates during their registration: December 10, 2023 (Sunday); December 17, 2023 (Sunday); and December 22, 2023 (Friday).