In a significant move towards boosting the endeavours of the Skill India Mission and towards enhancing the employability of Superannuating Armed Service Personnel, the Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Telangana, under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has partnered with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare (Ministry of Defence). The partnership aims to implement a comprehensive Resettlement Training Program focusing on sectors like aerospace and aviation (drone technology), capital goods, and automotive.

Under the partnership, the programme will facilitate the reintegration of retiring service personnel into civilian life, specifically within high-demand sectors. The programme is meticulously designed to cater to the diverse skill sets of armed service personnel including disabled soldiers, widows, and dependents, ensuring 100% employment opportunities for their successful resettlement. The programmes shall be conducted in all the 33 National Skill Training Institue (NSTIs) across India to ensure the gainful Re-settlement of 70,000 Armed forces personnel after their Superannuation from the services.

Lauding the initiative, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, "We take immense pride in leading initiatives dedicated to empowering our Armed Service Personnel as they transition into civilian life. This collaboration signifies a momentous step in that journey."