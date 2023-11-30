The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha will now provide free NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) coaching to Plus II (Class XII) students in virtual mode, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



A directive has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) of the state to the junior colleges to install smart TV sets and interactive panels for the purpose.



The Director of the DHSE, Raghuram R Iyer, issued a letter to all principals of the government, non-government, and aided secondary schools, recently, to make necessary arrangements for the installation of smart TVs or interactive panels in their schools.



The letter stated that a decision had been taken to provide supplementary online coaching to NEET/JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) aspirants pursuing their studies in the government, and non-government, and aided higher secondary schools to enhance their competitive abilities and be more focused.



As the mode of deliberation is virtual, a smart classroom with an interactive panel/a smart TV is a primary requirement at the institutional level.



Karnataka discontinues online coaching platform

In other news, the erstwhile Congress government has discontinued a project, introduced during the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) regime, according to a report by The Deccan Herald.



GetCETGo, an online coaching platform for NEET, JEE, and KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) aspirants started during the 2019-20 academic year, has been discontinued. As per data available from the department, at least two lakh students benefited from the programme every year.



The platform was launched mostly for rural students who aspired to appear for these exams but had little or no access to private coaching